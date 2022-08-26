HCA Florida West Marion Hospital set to open new rehabilitation center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new inpatient rehabilitation center is opening on Monday in the western part of Marion County. The HCA Florida West Marion hospital has invested $33M in a new rehab facility. The building is 38,000 square feet and will include 36 private patient rooms, a gym, and a dining room.

“Six years ago West Marion was a 70-bed facility we’ve gone to now today, Friday we are 186 beds. When we take our first patient on Monday and we truly open our rehab facility we’ll be 222 beds. But in that short period of time going from 70 to 222 beds we were known as that hospital in this area as really that family,” said CEO Petter Hemstead.

They will also have state-of-the-art equipment that will help patients that suffered strokes, amputations and other injuries learn how to do the day-to-day tasks before they go home.

“We have ovens we have basically a household set up so if they need to they can actually be in the rehab setting, have that experience of what it’s like to get up, to cook, to laundry things like that prior to actually getting home,” said Hemstead.

The center brings more than 60 jobs to the county and is connected to the main hospital for easy access to care.

