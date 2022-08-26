Heart of High Springs Inc. will announce the new High Springs welcome sign

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs is unveiling a new welcome sign.

Heart of High springs Inc. is announcing a new gateway sign at the east end of the city.

The unavailing will begin at 10 a.m. at 17925 US Highway 441.

The sign is multi-colored and measures out to be approximately ten by ten feet.

