Heart of High Springs Inc. will announce the new High Springs welcome sign

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs is unveiling a new welcome sign.

Heart of High springs Inc. is announcing a new gateway sign at the east end of the city.

TRENDING: ‘I’m very sad for the family I’m really sad for the child’: Residents react to a three-year-old shooting himself while playing with a gun

The unavailing will begin at 10 a.m. at 17925 US Highway 441.

The sign is multi-colored and measures out to be approximately ten by ten feet.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.