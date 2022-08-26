‘I’m very sad for the family I’m really sad for the child’: Residents react to a three-year-old shooting himself while playing with a gun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified three-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community.

The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home that was in an unlocked gun case and that’s when it went off.

“We found the child, EMS was working on him they rushed him to the hospital right away where he died shortly after. We learned that there were two children in the house there was another adult in the house at the time. That adult been cooperating with us and speaking with us,” said Detective John Pandak.

The two other children saw what happened. Resident Duane Beaty who lives nearby said the incident is devastating.

“I always made sure that my pistol I had, had a lock on it and I had it far away up in the closet, up to the top of the closet so they couldn’t get their hands on it.”

Beaty said parents need to be more responsible about where they put their weapons.

“There’s no excuse for a three-year-old being to get their hands on a firearm. That’s just asking for real trouble.”

Officers hope parents can learn from a tragic situation like this one.

“It’s frustrating we’d like to think that the adults in the house would think through where they’re going to put those guns,” said Pandak.

Gainesville police are still investigating the shooting and no one has been arrested.

