Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County.

Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash northbound, and the crash southbound happened just minutes apart around 6 a.m.

The incidents backed up traffic for a majority of the morning rush hour. Traffic started to flow smoothly again before 8:30 a.m.

In Ocala, a semi-truck fire blocked southbound lanes for hours on Friday morning as well.

