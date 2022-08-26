Marion County arrested and charged with detention deputy’s death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is behind bars in Citrus County on suspicion of killing a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy.

22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge.

31-year-old MCSO detention deputy Cory Schweitzer was shot to death at his home in Citrus County on Friday.

Investigators initially believed it was a suicide but forensic evidence later pointed them to Johnson-Cabrera, who used to be Schweitzer’s girlfriend.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for child porn, soliciting a child

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.