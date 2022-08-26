Marion County farmer inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County cattle and peanut farmer is being recognized for his work in agriculture.

Terry Teuton is being inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

He’s lived in Marion County all his life and is part of the fourth generation to run his family farm. He regularly has farm tours to teach others about his business.  

