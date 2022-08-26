Marion County farmer inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County cattle and peanut farmer is being recognized for his work in agriculture.

Terry Teuton is being inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

He’s lived in Marion County all his life and is part of the fourth generation to run his family farm. He regularly has farm tours to teach others about his business.

TRENDING STORY: Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.