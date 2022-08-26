Marion County Pets: Noodle, Duke, Bear, and Binx

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have a pup who wants to learn some new tricks Noodle. This ten-month-old will learn to sit, stay, and lie down for the right treat.

Next is an amazing walking buddy Duke. This five-year-old pup is willing to bark up the responsibility of being your best friend.

Last but not least are two best friends that want an addition to their duo Bear and Binx. These two can be a little shy but will give you all the love in the world.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50.

It includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

