New High Springs gateway sign unveiled

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors traveling through High Springs will be greeted by a new welcome sign.

The Heart of High Springs Inc. unveiled a new gateway sign at the east end of the city on Friday.

The colorful sign welcomes drivers on U.S. Highway 441.

It measures about ten by ten feet.

The sign replaces an existing sign at the same spot that was in a state of disrepair. Four smaller signs will be placed at other points of entry into the city.

