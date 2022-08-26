No one hurt after shots are fired in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are investigating gunfire that hit a vehicle on Thursday night.

Officers went to the scene at SE Putnam Street around midnight on Thursday after reports of gunfire. 

The officers spoke with the victim who said that their vehicle was shot at.

 Officers found shell casings and one unfired bullet in the area. 

No injuries were reported by the department.

The Lake City Police Department asks anybody with information about the incident to call (386) 752-4343.

