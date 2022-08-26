Ocala woman accused of killing MCSO detention deputy
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is behind bars in Citrus County on suspicion of killing a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy.
Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera, 22, is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge.
MCSO detention deputy Cory Schweitzer, 31, was shot to death at his home in Citrus County on Friday.
Investigators initially believed it was a suicide but forensic evidence later pointed them to Johnson-Cabrera, who used to be Schweitzer’s girlfriend.
