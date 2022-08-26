Ocala woman accused of killing MCSO detention deputy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is behind bars in Citrus County on suspicion of killing a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy.

Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera, 22, is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge.

MCSO detention deputy Cory Schweitzer, 31, was shot to death at his home in Citrus County on Friday.

Investigators initially believed it was a suicide but forensic evidence later pointed them to Johnson-Cabrera, who used to be Schweitzer’s girlfriend.

