Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint

Vandal sprays red paint on Santa Fe Police Department patrol car
Vandal sprays red paint on Santa Fe Police Department patrol car(SFPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car.

Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon.

They say the suspect was allowed into the building for a brief time to park his bicycle. Later he was asked to leave.

Staff saw the man a short time later, spraying red paint on the car’s windshield. He then ran off.

TRENDING: Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville

The suspect is not affiliated with the college. When found, he will face criminal mischief charges for the vandalism.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Heart of High Springs, Inc unveils new gateway sign
New High Springs gateway sign unveiled
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Broward School Board members due to Parkland shooting
BHS vs CHS football games at Citizen's Field in Gainesville
Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 8/26/22