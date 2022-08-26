Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car.

Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon.

They say the suspect was allowed into the building for a brief time to park his bicycle. Later he was asked to leave.

Staff saw the man a short time later, spraying red paint on the car’s windshield. He then ran off.

The suspect is not affiliated with the college. When found, he will face criminal mischief charges for the vandalism.

