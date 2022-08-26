Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala.

When firefighters arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

Two southbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to put out the blaze. Traffic onto the interstate from State Road 40 was diverted by Ocala Police officers.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews respond to semi-truck fire on I-75 (OFR)

By 5:54 a.m., the fire was considered under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire marshals.

