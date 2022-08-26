Suwannee Middle School football player hopes to play with his new cochlear implant

Kamari "Bubba" Lovett talks about his new cochlear implants and his hopes to playing football
Kamari "Bubba" Lovett talks about his new cochlear implants and his hopes to playing football with them.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A game-changing implant.

Thursday, a Suwannee middle schooler suffering from hearing loss was looking to play his first football game after receiving a cochlear implant this summer.

Kamari “Bubba” Lovett and his Suwannee Middle School football team were set to match up against Florida High Thursday before the game got cancelled for weather.

But for Kamari Lovett, he treated prepared for the game as if it was just any other football game in the past. But now that he has his new cochlear implants, he’s on a whole new playing field.

Bubba was diagnosed with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and has been wearing hearing aids since the age of three, but this summer he received a cochlear implant in his left year and he hopes to play his first game with the implants.

While most would be ready to take the moment in, he just wants his team to do well.

“I just hope my team does good and plays good and go out and win the football game and do what we love,” Lovett said.

Bubba says he plays cornerback and special teams and his coach tells WCTV that if you didn’t know him you would have no clue he has any issues with hearing due to how he plays on the field.

The game was supposed to kick off Thursday at six but has been moved to Monday August 29th back at Florida High at 6pm.

