Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out.

Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.

Officials say during a game at Citizen’s Field in Gainesville, a fight broke out between two people. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a taser to break up the fight.

The taser made a popping sound that some people mistakenly believed was gunfire causing some panic. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tells us deputies have a new taser which makes a louder noise than previous devices.

Order was restored and the game was able to resume. According to school officials, neither of the two fans involved in the incident were students at either high school.

Those involved are facing charges.

An Alachua County Public Schools official released the following letter to parents:

“Near the end of tonight’s football game, there was a fight involving two fans who were non-Buchholz students. Law enforcement had to deploy a taser in order to control the situation. Upon deployment the taser makes a popping sound which was mistaken to be gunfire. Fans and players scrambled from the area and sought cover. The situation was resolved quickly and the teams were able to finish the game. Law enforcement confirmed that there was no gunfire in the area. We are meeting with law enforcement officials on Friday to review and ensure that all safety protocols are in place for future games.”

