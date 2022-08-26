UF Marine Animal rescue will host sea turtle rescue training

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Marine Animal Rescue is training in Cedar Key on Friday.

The sea turtle rescue training is open to the public and will run from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

It will be held at the Cedar Key fishing pier or 550 Dock St.

UF Marine Animal Rescue decided to hold this session because earlier this summer two sea turtles had to be rescued.

They will educate how to handle sea turtles and use a hoop net to rescue any hooked sea turtles.

Their goal is to raise awareness of the proper steps to take if someone hooks a sea turtle.

