USDA offers disaster loans to North Central Florida farmers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Alachua County as a primary natural disaster area following a freeze.

The designation will allow the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to Alachua County farmers from natural disasters through emergency loans.

The FSA has applications open for farmers affected by a freeze that happened in January 2022.

Those in Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam, and Union counties are also eligible to apply.

TRENDING: Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray pain

For information on applying click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.