USDA offers disaster loans to North Central Florida farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Alachua County as a primary natural disaster area following a freeze.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Alachua County as a primary natural disaster area following a freeze.

The designation will allow the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to Alachua County farmers from natural disasters through emergency loans.

The FSA has applications open for farmers affected by a freeze that happened in January 2022.

Those in Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam, and Union counties are also eligible to apply.

TRENDING: Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray pain

For information on applying click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Gator Insider: Florida treasures new athletic facility
Weekend Planner 8/26/22
Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint
Terry Teuton, Marion County farmer.
Marion County farmer inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
USDA Farm Loan Programs
USDA offers disaster loans to North Central Florida farmers