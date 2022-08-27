A 45-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Northwest Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5:15 in the morning Ocala Police responded to a call about a shooting on NW 21st Ct. in the Happiness Homes neighborhood.

That’s where a 45-year-old black man whose family members identify as Willie Douglas was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“It’s a sad day in Ocala and I hate to see on a continuous basis our young black youth and our young black men lives being destroyed by the hands of a gun, babies pulling the trigger,” said his brother-in-law Tommy Johnson.

The family said Douglas made music and many people know him by his nickname Willo. After he turned his life around he started a very successful lawn business.

“The last time I spoke with him when he was alive we were having a fish fry I said let me listen to some of your music. So he got his phone and the music that he was singing was not rap it was gospel,” said Johnson.

Johnson along with close family members and friends said Douglas will be missed by many.

“As far as Willo he’s going to be well missed by a lot of people. I do know he was a lovable person and if he could help you he would help you and he had a spirit like his father.”

The SWAT team was also called out to the scene and neighbors believe they were serving a search warrant at a home nearby.

We saw two men put in handcuffs and we reached out to Ocala Police for more information but we haven’t received a callback.

