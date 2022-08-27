Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock.
Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program.
She had plans to become a deputy.
But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August 6th after doctors discovered her back was leaking spinal fluid.
