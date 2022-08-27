Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock.

Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program.

She had plans to become a deputy.

But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August 6th after doctors discovered her back was leaking spinal fluid.

