A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash

First Missionary Baptist Church handed out backpacks at their first ever bash.
First Missionary Baptist Church handed out backpacks at their first ever bash.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville came together for fellowship, fun, and games.

The First Missionary Baptist Church held its first-ever back-to-school bash. Kids from around the area were able to pick up new backpacks full of supplies helping them through the school year.

Students could also enjoy some fun with a bounce house, a magic show, DJ, and face painting.

“It’s a personal feeling that I have to be able to give to those that are less fortunate in the community at no cost everything is free. Because we want to make someone happy, someone to feel important,” said Christian Education Director Gloria Simmons.

The church said the leftover backpacks will be distributed to schools throughout the community.

