A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville came together for fellowship, fun, and games.

The First Missionary Baptist Church held its first-ever back-to-school bash. Kids from around the area were able to pick up new backpacks full of supplies helping them through the school year.

Students could also enjoy some fun with a bounce house, a magic show, DJ, and face painting.

“It’s a personal feeling that I have to be able to give to those that are less fortunate in the community at no cost everything is free. Because we want to make someone happy, someone to feel important,” said Christian Education Director Gloria Simmons.

The church said the leftover backpacks will be distributed to schools throughout the community.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.