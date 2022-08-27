Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning.

State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”

The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.

The suspension bridge is also off-limits for now.

Hiking and some other activities remain open.

The park is located in Gilchrist County about five miles west of high springs.

