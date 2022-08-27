‘I know a miracle is on the way’: Woman seeks kidney donor through billboard

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I’m not giving up, because I know a miracle is on the way.”

Brenda Darling’s son Brandon, surprised her with a birthday gift that could save her life; a billboard searching for an organ donor.

“Oh was I surprised and overjoyed,” shared Brenda. “Oh my gosh, I didn’t expect that, but I’m so thankful that he was able to do that for me.”

Brenda was diagnosed with kidney failure in 1989. A friend donated a kidney, but it began to fail months later. Now, Brenda is searching for a second time.

“When they see this sign, and may their heart be touched to contact me to want to share their share their spare with me as well,” stated Brenda.

Brandon said his family has sacrificed a lot, and this was his way of giving back to his mother.

“This presented itself in a creative way, to try to just get the word out to as many people,” said Brandon.

Brenda’s family members initiated the campaign called “Share Your Spare”, where they encourage people to make the decision to donate.

“Share your spare means we all have two kidneys and you can live with only one,” shared Brenda. “You can share one with me and still keep your other and live a healthy, normal life, as did my other living donor, who gave her kidney to me.”

Brenda has been on dialysis since 2019 and will continue to do so until she finds a donor.

“I’m trying to do the best that I can,” stated Brandon. “She’s a fighter, we see that fight every since day and what she has to go through.”

Hemodialysis is a 4-hour procedure that Brenda undergoes three times a week.

“But in spite of this journey that I’ve been on, I haven’t been stagnant,” shared Brenda. " I’ve done things to actually give back.”

Brenda has written a book and has founded support groups for women with chronic illnesses.

“Once I get that news, the first thing I’m going to say is thank you, God, you answered my prayer,” said Brenda.

But despite the long journey, Brenda is hoping to receive the call of a miracle.

