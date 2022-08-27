Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening.

Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday.

When they got there, the victim was talking but could not identify the shooter.

First responders administered first aid to the victim.

He was then taken to a local hospital.

