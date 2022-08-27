Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening.
Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday.
When they got there, the victim was talking but could not identify the shooter.
First responders administered first aid to the victim.
He was then taken to a local hospital.
