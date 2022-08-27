Rams, Knights cruise to victory in season openers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after mother nature washed away any hope of playing under the first Friday night lights of the 2022 high school football season the Eastside Rams and Vanguard Knights prevailed in midseason form against their opening week opponents.

Eastside opened their season with a showdown against fellow Gainesville-based school, P.K. Yonge, for the third consecutive year. The Rams used a steady, balanced attack, through the air and on the ground, to score 48 points. Rams quarterback Holden Johnson threw a trio of touchdowns in the game. Two of them came in the first half to put Eastside ahead 19-6 at intermission. Once the second half began, Johnson tossed his third of the contest as the Rams added to their lead by scoring 27 more points to blow out their opponent 48-21.

This was Eastside’s first win against the Blue Wave since 2019.

As for Vanguard, they crushed Gainesville High, 68-0. The score at halftime was 56-0. This is the second straight season these two teams have played to begin their fall campaigns. Last season, Vanguard won their first meeting, 30-8. In total, the Knights have outscored the Hurricanes 98-8.

