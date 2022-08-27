Sports Overtime Week One

(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

NCFL High School football: Week One

Newberry def. Santa Fe, 34-27

Dunnellon def. West Port, 20-7

North Marion def. Forest, 39-14

FSU High def. Trinity Catholic, 22-19

Belleview def. Lecanto, 21-15

Interlachen def. Lake Weir, 38-14

Lafayette def. Dixie County, 22-0

University Christian def. Union County, 33-14

Bradford led Baker County, 21-0, suspended in 2nd

Oak Hall led St. Joseph Academy, 6-0, game ended in 2nd

Chiefland def. Crescent City, 47-7

Flagler Palm Coast def. Suwannee, 38-10

Bell def. Trenton, 20-7

Branford def. Eagle’s View, 31-8

Taylor County def. Fort White, 22-17

