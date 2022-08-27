Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie.

A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane

The vehicle hit two trees, then caught fire.

The driver and passenger are both dead.

All lanes are now reopened.

