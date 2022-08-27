Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie.

A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane

The vehicle hit two trees, then caught fire.

The driver and passenger are both dead.

All lanes are now reopened.

TRENDING STORY: Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Brenda Darling has been searching for a kidney donor since 2019.
‘I know a miracle is on the way’: Woman seeks kidney donor through billboard
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
The American Heart Association's Heart walk is set to take place in September.
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place