Florida volleyball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team didn’t waste much effort dispatching Eastern Tennessee State and Virginia in their Saturday doubleheader at the Stephen C. O’Connell.

The Gators (3-0) went to four sets against the Buccaneers (0-2) due to losing the opening frame, 26-24. The orange and blue originally built a commanding 12-5 lead, but ETS roared back by winning 15 of the next 20 points to take jump in front 20-17. Mary Wise’s squad fought back to level the set 24-24, but lost the next two points to lose the set.

After dropping the first frame, Florida responded by holding ESU to 17 points or less for the next three straight sets to win the match and thrill the home crowd. Merritt Beason recorded a match-high 17 kills on 31 attack attempts. Only Beason and Bre Kelly posted an attack percentage of .400 or better on at least 6 attempts between either team. Beason also chipped in a match-high 6 aces.

In the nightcap, Florida faced Virginia. The Cavaliers were 2-0 so far through the weekend, so one of the two teams would leave with the first blemish on their record.

This time, the orange and blue kept their guard up in the first set and claimed the opening frame 25-11. After that, the Gators held the Cavaliers to only 7 points in the second set, before closing out the match in the third set, 25-18. Florida dominated Virginia in all major categories on the floor. Florida scored 19 more kills, 9 more aces, had 16 more assists, and 5 more digs than Virginia.

Marina Markova and Merritt Beason combined to register 26 kills. Markova led both teams with 14. Alexis Stucky carried the mantle for aces this match. Stucky posted 5 of those, as Florida recorded 11 free points off its serve.

The Gators now prepare to take on No. 14 Stanford at the O’Connell Center, Tuesday, August 30 at 7 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.