Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics

Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex.

He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat.

Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one happened on August 13.

He was caught after trying to sell stolen items at The Oaks Pawn on 34 Street.

Redic is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft.   

TRENDING STORY: MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs