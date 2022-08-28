Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex.

He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat.

Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one happened on August 13.

He was caught after trying to sell stolen items at The Oaks Pawn on 34 Street.

Redic is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft.

