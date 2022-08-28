MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead.

Around 7:40 Sunday morning deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra where one of the people involved was killed.

When deputies got to the scene they located the victim describing him as a white male.

According to officials, everyone involved in the incident is accounted for and detectives are continuing to investigate what happened.

Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
