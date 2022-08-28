MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead.

Around 7:40 Sunday morning deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra where one of the people involved was killed.

When deputies got to the scene they located the victim describing him as a white male.

According to officials, everyone involved in the incident is accounted for and detectives are continuing to investigate what happened.

