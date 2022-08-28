NCFL residents get training on HAM radios in case of a major disaster

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and the North Florida Amateur Radio Club held a training class to help residents get their FCC radio technician license.

Dr. Gordon Gibby teaches some of the training said it’s important to learn how to use a HAM radio in case the power grid goes out.

“You look at Katrina, you look at hurricane Sandy and you look at hurricane Michael and you look at all the disasters that have occurred and you think what is my role how do I help out my neighbor? So a lot of the people in our group are just altruistic they want to help.”

Getting your license takes some studying but Gibby acknowledges that anyone can pass the test.

“Anybody can pass this test, a 9-year-old has passed this test it’s not that hard. But we will be teaching them a lot and to be a volunteer with Alachua County we require them to take even more training so they understand the community emergency response and the professional response.”

Once volunteers get their license they’ll start off at the lowest rank as a beginner.

