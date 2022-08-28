Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car.

SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage.

Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park his bicycle and was later asked to leave.

Staff saw the man a short time later, spraying red paint on the windshield of a patrol car, and then ran off.

He was seen wearing all black and riding a black bicycle.

The brand of that bike is unknown.

