Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car.
SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage.
Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park his bicycle and was later asked to leave.
Staff saw the man a short time later, spraying red paint on the windshield of a patrol car, and then ran off.
He was seen wearing all black and riding a black bicycle.
The brand of that bike is unknown.
