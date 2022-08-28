Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

The man tried to park his bike inside Blount Hall before being asked to leave.
The man tried to park his bike inside Blount Hall before being asked to leave.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car.

SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage.

Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park his bicycle and was later asked to leave.

Staff saw the man a short time later, spraying red paint on the windshield of a patrol car, and then ran off.

He was seen wearing all black and riding a black bicycle.

The brand of that bike is unknown.

RELATED STORY: Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

The Eastside Rams offense prepares to run a play against the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave.
Rams, Knights cruise to easy wins in season opener
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash
A 45-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Northwest Ocala
A 45-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Northwest Ocala
First Missionary Baptist Church handed out backpacks at their first ever bash.
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash