Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs.

Deputies pulled over Cleveland Moore, 34, and his passenger Lila Jackson on Friday for a traffic stop.

After searching his car, officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

Moore and Jackson were arrested and taken to the Gilchrist County Jail.

Both of them have prior convictions and Moore is also being charged with violating an outstanding warrant.

