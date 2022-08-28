Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs

Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs.

Deputies pulled over Cleveland Moore, 34, and his passenger Lila Jackson on Friday for a traffic stop.

After searching his car, officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

Moore and Jackson were arrested and taken to the Gilchrist County Jail.

Both of them have prior convictions and  Moore is also being charged with violating an outstanding warrant.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs