Visually impaired NCFL Veterans to attend NASA’s Artemis I moon launch

Veterans that are blind or visually impaired will have a chance to experience the launch.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday morning thousands of people including veterans from North Central Florida will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience watching the Artemis rocket launch.

More than 20 of our nation’s heroes will watch NASA’s Artemis I moon mission launch at the Kennedy Space Center.  Those vets are from Wisdom 4 the Blind, a non-profit organization that supports blind and visually impaired veterans.

This event will provide them an opportunity to hear and feel the launch by experiencing the sounds and vibrations from the thrust of the powerful rocket.

“When I was a young boy I would see the rocket lifting off the launchpad 39. My eyes aren’t what they used to be so I’m not going to be able to see that but with my other senses I’m going to be able to hear the roar and I’m going to be able to feel the rumble,” said executive director Captain Benjamin Keeley.

Three World War II veterans will join them to experience the launch.

