81-year-old woman beaten to death by relative at assisted living facility, police say

Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was taken into custody a short time later.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – An 81-year-old woman was beaten to death by a relative at an assisted living home in Kansas on Sunday, police said.

Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan said the suspect, who is related to the victim, is now in custody again. He was released from jail the day of the beating.

Buchanan said officers received a call for a welfare check of the woman. When first responders arrived, they found that she was badly beaten.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Police said the 23-year-old suspect had just been released from jail Sunday morning.

Officers found him and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Buchanan said the man appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was given Narcan. He was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated and then transferred to the Butler County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

