Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York

FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers contain nitrous oxide.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – You now have to be 21 years old to buy canned whipped cream in New York.

The legislation, sponsored by NYS Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., was passed in October 2021, but stores have only recently begun to require ID to purchase the dessert topping.

The goal of the law is to combat the use of whipped cream chargers, also known as “whippits,” as a way to get high.

The whipped cream chargers contain nitrous oxide, which is known to cause hearing loss, brain damage, limb spasms, heart failure or suffocation, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Nitrous oxide is often used during oral surgery to relieve pain, but it is highly addictive if used improperly.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal,” Addabbo said in a statement. “Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth.”

According to the legislation, any entity found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to anyone under 21 would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.

