Candidates campaign for Gainesville City Commission seats in runoff elections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville City Commission races are headed to run-offs this November after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote during the Florida Primary Election.

For District 3, Dejeon Cain and Casey Willits will be running against each other. During the August election, Willits received 49 percent of the vote while Cain got 36 percent.

Cain says he believes he brings something different to the table, something fresh that residents want.

“We’ve gotta do what we gotta do to fight for our community,” candidate Dejeon Cain said. “We’ve got GRU bills that are too high and out of control that we need someone who’s not afraid to step up and handle those big issues like now. People are hurting now.”

Cain also says if he’s elected he wants to reverse the current commission’s decision to end single-family zoning.

Before the results were in, Willits said, “whether I win tonight when the last couple of precincts come in, or whether we push through November, I intend to be the commissioner in District 3.”

Four candidates ran for the District 2 seat, Jo Lee Beaty, Ed Book, James Ingle, and Michael Raburn. That race will now go into a run-off between Ed Book and James Ingle because no candidate won 50% of the vote plus one.

