Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death

Jose Florencio, 24, Marion County Jail booking photo
Jose Florencio, 24, Marion County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for stabbing another man to death after he confessed to the crime.

Sheriff’s deputies say on Sunday, they arrested Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Marvin Pate, 48.

Deputies say that morning, Pate and Florencio got into an argument that turned physical at a home on Northeast 134th Place. Florencio stabbed Pate in the back with the knife causing the blade to break. Pate tried to keep away from Florencio by putting furniture between them, but Florencio charged.

RELATED: MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

He hit Pate with a “brown metal stick” several times before leaving the home.

After several hours, Florencio called 911 and told dispatch he had gotten into a fight with Pate. Deputies arrived around 7:40 a.m. and found Pate dead inside.

TRENDING: High Springs woman beats victim causing brain damage, broken teeth

Florencio was booked into the Marion County Jail on no bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

Latest News

Ocala home's garage and lawn mower catch fire on Monday morning
Firefighters put out Ocala garage fire
WCJB TV 20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Narcan given to GPD officers after narcotics exposure
Dejeon Cain and Casey Willts compete for Gainesville City Commission district 2 seat
Candidates campaign for Gainesville City Commission seats in runoff elections