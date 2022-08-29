Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for stabbing another man to death after he confessed to the crime.

Sheriff’s deputies say on Sunday, they arrested Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Marvin Pate, 48.

Deputies say that morning, Pate and Florencio got into an argument that turned physical at a home on Northeast 134th Place. Florencio stabbed Pate in the back with the knife causing the blade to break. Pate tried to keep away from Florencio by putting furniture between them, but Florencio charged.

He hit Pate with a “brown metal stick” several times before leaving the home.

After several hours, Florencio called 911 and told dispatch he had gotten into a fight with Pate. Deputies arrived around 7:40 a.m. and found Pate dead inside.

Florencio was booked into the Marion County Jail on no bond.

