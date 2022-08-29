Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Summerfield, threatens nearby home

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters battled a fire that destroyed an RV in Summerfield on Sunday.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at a property on Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield. The 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire in the back of the property.

Firefighters say they found an RV engulfed in flames. Crews from multiple fire stations worked together to extinguish the blaze.

The RV was destroyed and there was fire exposure to a nearby mobile home.

TRENDING: Firefighters put out Ocala garage fire

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

