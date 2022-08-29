Firefighters put out Ocala garage fire

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters put out a garage fire at a home in Ocala on Monday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on Southwest 25th Street around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a lawn mower on fire with the flames spreading in a garage.

In less than five minutes, crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

All the residents were outside of the home when firefighters arrived. No one was injured in the fire. One person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

