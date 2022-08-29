Gainesville Health and Fitness: Power, strength, and agility workouts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you like long workouts or short ones, here are some exercises you can add to both.

On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some exercises to help power, strength, and agility.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses for athletes

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Power, strength, and agility workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Power, strength, and agility workouts
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
Santa Fe College will host its college fair for high school students
Santa Fe College will host its college fair for high school students
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction