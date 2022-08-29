Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday.

Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road.

Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday.

When deputies asked how he got it he said “I stole it”.

Kinder is being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle among other charges.

