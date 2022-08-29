Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery.

A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29.

One member of the group shot one of the people that lived there, killing her.

Watson’s bail is set at over $3M.

TRENDING STORY: Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather