Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery.

A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29.

One member of the group shot one of the people that lived there, killing her.

Watson’s bail is set at over $3M.

