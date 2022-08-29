Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery.
A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29.
One member of the group shot one of the people that lived there, killing her.
Watson’s bail is set at over $3M.
