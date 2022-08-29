Gators prep for Utes, 7:00 Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This much we know about Saturday’s season opener between Florida and Utah--It will be loud, it will be hot, and to that, you can add historic. Florida hardly ever gets a stage like this one for a season opener.

The defending Pac-12 champion Utes come to Gainesville Saturday looking to spoil Billy Napier’s first game as Gator head coach. It’s only the third time that Florida has kicked off a season at home against a ranked opponent. Utah is preseason No. 7 in the AP poll, and is currently listed as a 2.5 point favorite. If that line holds, it would mark Florida’s first time playing as a underdog for a season opener in The Swamp since 1969, when the Gators welcomed Houston., and took down the Cougars, 59-34.

On top of that, there’s this little tidbit. Florida has won 32 consecutive home openers, the longest current streak in the FBS. Napier has a lot to live up to, and wants his guys locked in.

“We’ve worked hard to inform our players that life isn’t designed to give you what you want or what you need, but what you deserve,” said Napier. “I think it’s important that we have the self discipline in our approach this week in terms of how we prepare.”

Gator players say they enjoy the pressure that comes with the matchup.

“They’re an experienced team, they won their conference last year, made it to the Rose Bowl and everything,” said tight end Dante Zanders. “For us to open against them is a great opportunity to show what we’re made of.”

“We have a lot of faith in Coach Napier,” said senior linebacker Amari Burney. “I’m sure the fans do, too. So if we go out there and perform how we should perform and come out with a win, I think it’s gong to set the tone.”

Florida is coming off a 6-7 season, while Utah went 10-4, including its conference title.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.