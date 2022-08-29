High Springs woman beats victim causing brain damage, broken teeth

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a blunt object causing a traumatic brain injury.

On Sunday, Diane Alexander, 66, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm of disability after she was determined to be the primary aggressor in a fight with the victim.

High Springs Police Department officers say on Friday, Alexander and the victim got into an argument over financial issues. Later that night, the victim fell asleep in his recliner.

He awoke to Alexander beating him with a blunt object and he began fighting for his life.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of a traumatic brain injury, dislocated jaw, and broken teeth at UF Health Shands.

Alexander was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

