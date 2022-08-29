‘It’s just an ongoing issue’: Hills of Santa Fe residents are outraged after facing flooding once again

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s just an ongoing issue. We need to look at real solutions.”

Residents in the Hills of Santa Fe experienced heavy flooding in their neighborhood, but they said it’s not the first time this happens.

They said over the weekend, they had to park outside of their community, and their backyards overflowed.

“We were getting all our furniture, stacking it on top of tables, on top of beds,” said Jorge Arango. “We were looking for pictures and albums, anything that can get destroyed, that has sentimental value.”

Retention ponds beside Fort Clarke middle school overflowed and blocked people from reaching the sidewalks.

“Some of these neighbors get water intrusion, even with just a few inches of rain,” stated resident Sandy Mccloskey.

Stormwater engineer, James Link said the county’s two-newly installed water pumps aim to help drain out the water levels.

“We’ll continue to operate the pumps today, throughout the day until we get to the point where we can’t pump anymore,” assured engineer James Link.

However, residents said the pumps were not running until after the storm.

“They installed these pumps, but again it’s the same thing that happened last year,” stated Arango. “They wait until the area is already flooded when we’re in a week expecting a lot of rain to then start pumping out water.”

Residents told TV20 there’s been a history of negligence and they urge the county to take further action.

“Take initiative and really try to do something to prevent or at least help alleviate this problem,” said Arango. “More than what’s being done now, because a lot of time it feels like our cries are not being heard.”

Stormwater management staff said they will examine the water system at Ellis Park, where floodwater seems to originate, to see if maintenance could prevent flooding.

