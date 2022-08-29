Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction.
Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place.
This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection.
The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5.
