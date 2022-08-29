Mebane Middle School locked down after student brings gun to school

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Public Schools campus was locked down after a student was found with a gun at school on Monday.

Alachua Police Department officers say around 1 p.m., a teacher at Mebane Middle School reported to a school resource officer that a student had a gun in his backpack. The school was then put on lockdown.

The SRO found the student, who was in P.E. class, and an administrator searched his bag in the locker room. A silver pistol was found in the bag and the officer took the pistol.

The student then told the officer he brought the gun from home to school.

The school lockdown was lifted once the student was detained. He is charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

Mebane families: You may be aware that we had a lockdown near the end of the school day. This was a precaution taken after a student was found with a loaded firearm in his backpack. The student has been arrested and will be disciplined in accordance with Florida law and the Student Code of Conduct, which include zero tolerance policies for possessing weapons on a school campus. I want to commend the student who reported seeing the weapon to the school staff. That student did exactly the right thing. As I shared in my message last week, we encourage all students and families to immediately report anything suspicious to an adult on campus. We also want to remind students and families that weapons of any kind should NEVER be brought onto our campus. At the very least, weapons create a very serious disruption. More importantly, they pose a significant risk to the safety and security of everyone at school. Thank you for doing your part to protect the Mebane Middle School community. We will continue to be vigilant in keeping our students safe. M. Bessner

