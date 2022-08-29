Narcan given to GPD officers after narcotics exposure

Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police Department
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Medical professionals treated Gainesville Police Department officers for exposure to narcotics.

According to department officials, two officers were apparently exposed to narcotics while trying to place a suspect under arrested on Sunday.

Narcan, a treatment for narcotics overdoses, was given to two officers. They were taken to the hospital and were later released.

TRENDING: MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

In a Facebook post, the department said,” We are thankful the officers are recovering and for the swift actions of our fellow law enforcement officers, EMS, and dispatchers.”

Last month, Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies were treated for exposure to fentanyl.

