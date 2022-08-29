Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some weather-related challenges, but the players still managed to open the season with some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Click here to vote in the poll. The poll closes on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The options are as follows:

Jacarree Kelly of Buchholz makes the pick, returns it for six

Santa Fe trick play: WR Elijah Kellum throws a TD pass to Hunter Crevasse

Dunnellon’s Maxwell Valcius blocks the punt, Gavyn Leinenbach returns for the TD

North Marion’s Titus Williams throws a bomb to Elija Walton on first play

Eastside’s Daniel Fudge makes the contested catch for the TD

