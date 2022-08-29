Russell Report: The Return of College Football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The wait is nearly over. Finally, we’ll get to see the 2022 Gator football season kickoff in grand style Saturday night when nationally ranked Utah comes to town. Arguably, this is the best season opener Florida has had at home in years, going all the way back to 1969 when a Florida team that was expected to do well the year before and did not, faced a nationally ranked Houston team that was in the top ten of every major poll. Sound familiar? Of course, we all know what happened that day, when the Reaves to Alvarez passing combination was born and the gators crushed the cougars. Can history repeat itself?

And to add even more to this game, it marks the beginning of the Billy Napier era at Florida, and fans are hopeful he can bring back the program to true national prominence. For those who think Florida can win this game, the reasons are many. Utah has to travel cross country, they’re not used to the humidity, the PAC-12 isn’t any good, Florida is better than what people think, and the Swamp is going to be loud and intimidating. And Vegas has this a very close game as well.

Let me tell you, from everyone I have talked to on my Sportscene radio show, Utah seems for real. Their quarterback, Cameron Rising, is a fringe Heisman candidate after a solid season last year and he’s a dual-threat guy. Running back Tavion Thomas ran for over 1100 yards a year ago and they have two tight ends that give teams trouble in coordinator Andy Ludwig’s pro-style offense. A lot of the defense returns that gave up just 119 yards a game on the ground and defensive lineman Junior Trufuna was named the PAC-12 freshman defensive player of the year. But the secondary is a bit of a question mark and that unit gave up 573 passing yards to Ohio State in its bowl game.

Certainly though, more questions surround this gator team. Will quarterback Anthony Richardson live up to all his preseason hype and be a true dual-threat guy? How much depth does Florida have along the defensive line as it faces a team that likes to pound the football? Most expect the gators to try and run the ball more than they throw it and the offensive line seems better and the running back room is solid. And maybe what Gator fans most want to see is if this group is more disciplined; can it line up right, can it avoid the stupid and untimely penalties that hurt them last season? Opening days are always special, and maybe opening night in a packed and loud Swamp could help the gators pull off the upset. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

