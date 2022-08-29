Santa Fe College will host its college fair for high school students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College will hold its 2022 college fair.

The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TRENDING: Visually impaired NCFL Veterans to attend NASA’s Artemis I moon launch

There will be over 50 colleges and university departments that have representatives on hand to answer your questions.

This event is for high school students, and it will help them prepare academically and financially.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.