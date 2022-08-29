Santa Fe College will host its college fair for high school students

Santa Fe College will host its college fair for high school students
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College will hold its 2022 college fair.

The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be over 50 colleges and university departments that have representatives on hand to answer your questions.

This event is for high school students, and it will help them prepare academically and financially.

